Ektaa R. Kapoor and Roposo launch new apparel line under the ‘EK’ banner

Speaking about the new launch, Ektaa R. Kapoor said, “I am extremely thrilled to be growing EK – a brand I have co-created with Roposo - with the launch of our new apparel line. I am truly grateful for the success that EK has seen so far. Some of EK’s products, such as copper bottles, ran out of stock within the first month of their launch, and I was elated to see that one of the evil eye necklaces from the EK jewelry collection became a huge hit, especially after my friend and television star - Karan Kundra gifted it to Tejaswi Prakash. I hope that consumers will extend the same love to our apparel line as well.”