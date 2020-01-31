Elecrama 2020: Promodome Communications delivers one more successful Media Campaign

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical Industry ecosystem, organized by Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), every two years. It is the largest congregation of power sector ecosystem in the geography. As per Anil Saboo, Chairman, ELECRAMA 2020: “ELECRAMA 2020 is projected to push its horizons this year from the traditional power transmission and distribution domain to cover every aspect including generation, transmission, distribution, power electronics, renewables, electromobility, automation and power storage.”
Promodome Communications has been handling media and related duties for ELECRAMA, and this year’s campaign was a major success story. The media selection and planning delivered excellently in bringing in both exhibitors and visitors, specially focusing on the new sectors that the show wished to attract. Hence, the agency’s job was to handle this event’s assignment in such a manner that it complemented the efforts IEEMA team and its own in making the event a huge success. Hence, the agency worked on choosing and buying a combination of media that delivered for the exhibition – TV, Print, and Radio. The agency recommended a combination of regular ads, features and other tools to maximize reach and impact.
Over 1300 exhibitors from various sectors connected to Electrical and Electronics business showcased themselves at the exhibition, which is a new high. As Rajshekhar Malaviya, CEO, Promodome Communications says: “We needed to deliver in an environment where everyone was talking about slowing down of economy. To manage the campaign for such a large show in an atmosphere of gloom was a challenge. We had the support of the entire team of IEEMA and our event promotion and media abilities combined with their support helped us contribute toward the success of the show.”
The next edition of ELECRAMA now comes up in 2022, and the world’s largest electronics and electrical show may just break its own records.
