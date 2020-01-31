Elecrama 2020: Promodome Communications delivers one more successful Media Campaign

Promodome Communications has been handling media and related duties for ELECRAMA, and this year’s campaign was a major success story. The media selection and planning delivered excellently in bringing in both exhibitors and visitors, specially focusing on the new sectors that the show wished to attract. Hence, the agency’s job was to handle this event’s assignment in such a manner that it complemented the efforts IEEMA team and its own in making the event a huge success. Hence, the agency worked on choosing and buying a combination of media that delivered for the exhibition – TV, Print, and Radio. The agency recommended a combination of regular ads, features and other tools to maximize reach and impact.