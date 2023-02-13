Eloelo launches Lovehouse

The contestants of LoveHouse will be assigned tasks designed to strengthen their relationships and put their love to the ultimate test. These intriguing challenges will range from blindfolded searches for one's partner to crossdressing and the application of lipstick by one partner to the other. Although emotions may run high, any form of explicit touching, even a single kiss, will result in a substantial fine of INR 100,000 for the offending couple. LoveHouse viewers will get to vote within the app for their favourite couple. The couple with the lowest number of votes will be ousted from the LoveHouse and asked to leave the competition.