EMA 2020: The Biggest Celebration of Music goes live on Voot Select

The year 2020 will go down in history as the most unexpected and unpredictable, yet music has been the one constant for everyone around the world. From homemade quarantine music to virtual livestream performances to the amazing videos that made fans swoon even in these challenging times, the 2020 Europe Music Awards will be a celebration of music as well as the unbeatable human spirit.
The EMA 2020 Award ceremony went live on on Voot Select on Monday November 9. Bringing one of the most-awaited music awards to Indian viewers, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Over the years, we’ve noticed a considerable growth in the viewership of EMAs and other awards as the fanbase of international artists has been growing exponentially in India. The ‘Best India Act’ category is extremely close too, and I am certain fan-armies of the nominated artists are just as excited to see their favorites clinch the coveted award on the international stage. Decided by fan-votes, the EMAs are arguably the most anticipated and popular international music awards. And we wanted to showcase the awards to our audience In India as it happens across London and Budapest, by streaming it Live on Voot Select and also airing it for our television viewers on Vh1 India.”
(We got this information in a press release).