Emami Boroplus forays into personal hygiene space

Speaking on the occasion, Priti A. Sureka, director, Emami said, “BoroPlus is a brand trusted by millions of people, all over India. Its antiseptic cream is a staple across households and is used by children and adults alike, to heal, protect and moisturize the skin. The foray into personal hygiene, keeping in mind the antiseptic and moisturising qualities of BoroPlus, was part of our innovation plan on the brand – we are looking at the category from a long term perspective, building the ‘cleansing’ part of the range to complement the ‘care’ products. However, with the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen several consumer behavioural changes with respect to personal hygiene, which have become a new way of life and we believe increased hygiene consciousness is here to stay. There is a heightened sense of awareness around the importance of these hygiene practices in stopping the spread of the COVID-19. We strongly feel, that most of these behavioural changes will become habits in the long-run as everyone is concerned about personal hygiene. Keeping this in mind, we have endeavoured to bring forward our launches in the hygiene segment – we also anticipate an increase in demand owing to the lockdown being gradually lifted. We started with the launch of the hand sanitizer for which we have witnessed very positive consumer traction. Now we have extended our portfolio into toilet soaps and hand washes. The BoroPlus brand is rooted in its natural antiseptic equity, offering efficacious protection against germs & viruses and at the same time taking care of the skin by providing adequate moisturisation.”