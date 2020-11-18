Emami forays into Home Hygiene Space with ‘EMASOL’

Shikhar Dhawan has been roped as the Global Brand Ambassador for EMASOL.
Emami , the Indian FMCG major, is ready to hit the Indian market with its newest offering –EMASOL – a complete range for home hygiene products. With this launch, the Company, which so far enjoyed a leading presence in the personal care and healthcare space, makes a big bang entry into the homecare segment for the very first time.
Under EMASOL range of products, Emami Limited will manufacture and market FIVE offerings:
EMASOL Disinfectant Floor Cleaner
EMASOL Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner
EMASOL Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner
EMASOL Antibacterial Dish Wash Gel
EMASOL All Purpose Sanitizer
The EMASOL is the first Home Hygiene Range to hit the Indian market that apart from killing 99.9% germs, also has BGV24™* advanced antimicrobials action that offers upto 24 Hours protection from virus, germs and bacteria.
Mohan Goenka, director, Emami , said, “The COVID 19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata. Home Hygiene, as a category of approx. Rs 3000 cr had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days. Emami is thrilled to capture the topical relevance of the time and make foray in the home hygiene space by introducing EMASOL Range of home hygiene products. Emasol Range offers a strong combination of Emami’s leading brand equity plus a superior R&D innovation offering upto 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market. We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust.”
As per a recent Worldpanel Kantar Report, COVID-19 is resulting in change of consumer behavior in the context of home hygiene leading to increase in use of toilet cleaners by 47%, mopping of floors by 41% and disinfectant use by 28%. As per Nielsen category trends, a significant growth in penetration and consumption has been witnessed for home hygiene products with e-commerce channels recording a growth of around 80% for floor and toilet cleaners in the post pandemic environment.
With an edge in germ protection for the unique formulation having BGV24™* advanced antimicrobials action, Emami has roped in International Cricket All Rounder - Shikhar Dhawan as the Global Brand Ambassador for its EMASOL Range.
London based design firm, Evolve Creative developed the packaging for the EMASOL Home Hygiene Range, which comprise competitively priced quality products. EMASOL Range is being launched across General Trade, Modern Trade and E- Commerce channels with a major focus on urban metro markets, which is expected to contribute majorly to its overall sale.