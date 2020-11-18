Emami forays into Home Hygiene Space with ‘EMASOL’

The EMASOL is the first Home Hygiene Range to hit the Indian market that apart from killing 99.9% germs, also has BGV24™* advanced antimicrobials action that offers upto 24 Hours protection from virus, germs and bacteria.

Mohan Goenka, director, Emami , said, “The COVID 19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata. Home Hygiene, as a category of approx. Rs 3000 cr had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days. Emami is thrilled to capture the topical relevance of the time and make foray in the home hygiene space by introducing EMASOL Range of home hygiene products. Emasol Range offers a strong combination of Emami’s leading brand equity plus a superior R&D innovation offering upto 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market. We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust.”