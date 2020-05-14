Emami Healthy & Tasty ropes in Divya Dutta to ask all of India to #CookForOurHeroes in its new campaign

The campaign features Divya Dutta & others sharing warm food in a tiffin box with essential workers, as a gesture of 'thank you'.
Emami Healthy & Tasty, the edible oil brand of Emami Agrotech Ltd has launched a touching campaign #CookForOurHeroes, with Foxymoron as their digital media partner. The campaign features Divya Dutta and others sharing warm food in a tiffin box with essential workers, as a gesture of ‘thank you’ for their silent but significant contribution in helping society fight against COVID-19.
Some heroes don’t wear capes, they just show up to work even during a pandemic. These emerging heroes are our apartment security, delivery agents and sanitation workers who continue to do their duty, despite the serious health risks that the pandemic poses while we stay in the comfort of our home. The brand Emami Healthy & Tasty has always focused on communication that has tugged effectively at people’s emotional touch points and now in it’s latest campaign, the brand, encourages people to give back to these heroes by sharing a home cooked meal with them. A simple thoughtful and heartwarming gesture of gratitude.
Speaking on the concept and execution of the campaign, Prachi Bali, Business Head - North, FoxyMoron said, “Empathy and gratitude is what brands need to be more vocal about. It’s what we could use more of as a society especially now considering the circumstances we are in. Food brings people together and we wanted to portray this act of sharing as an antidote to the stress we are dealing with, as a nation. From a campaign perspective our data showed us that people are actively engaging in conversations about, contributing to helping the needy, conveying thank you messages via art work, innovative videos and messages on social media. We felt we could go one step further by showing them a tangible way of expressing their gratitude for our emerging heroes. From a deliverables perspective, pulling off this shoot for TV and digital platforms with no crew and within the timelines we were given was challenging to say the least. However, after seeing the final product we are happy that our effort paid off. We are grateful that our clients at Emami trusted us with this brief and were supportive of our creative strategy.”
In addition to the video, FoxyMoron has also executed a social media campaign for #CookForOurHeroes
(We got this information from a press release.)