Emami joins hand with MAD Influence for its #NavratnaCoolChampi campaign on TikTok

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anupam Katheriya, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Business Development, Emami Limited said, “Navratna enjoys a strong equity with ‘Thanda Thanda Cool Cool’ relieving and relaxing massage. We launched Rahat Raja campaign this year featuring Salman Khan to popularize Cool Champi. It has received very good response from consumers. As part of 360* brand communication, we launched this campaign in the traditional medium, on ground and on the digital platform. Through#NavratnaCoolChampi challenge we had planned to take our digital campaign to masses and we are very happy with the wide scale response on Tik Tok. Building on brand’s thematic campaign, this event allows participants to engage with Salman Khan’s foot-tapping Navratna number and dance with his signature moves. This activity has helped us in reinforcing ‘Thanda Thanda Cool Cool’ benefit of Navratna amongst our consumers. We are happy to partner with Mad Influence in our latest viral journey of Navratna Cool Oil who have helped us lift the campaign.”