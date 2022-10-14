Emperor Akbar Cardamom releases series of ad films

Aroma is one of the key attributes of cardamom. The quality of cardamom is ascertained by the degree of aroma it retains and emanates. Aroma in cardamom is a function of the pod size, number of seeds it contains, and the oil content within these seeds. However when it comes to marketing cardamom, that is only half the battle. The other half lies in the packaging. Emperor Akbar Cardamom were the first to introduce special Aroma-lock packs that literally seal the aroma in as soon as they are packed. As long as the remaining cardamom are retained in this pack and securely locked after each use, it will retain much of its plantation-fresh aroma for a long time.