Endorphins Entertainment secures the social media mandate for the Bengal ProT20 League

The agency will oversee social media management, maintain an online reputation, and promote digital content across India.
Endorphins Entertainment, a global digital marketing agency, has been appointed the official social media partner for the ‘first-ever’ Bengal ProT20 League incepted by The Cricket Association of Bengal and exclusively executed by Arivaa Sports.
The league, featuring both men's and women's teams, will officially launch in Kolkata in June 2024, creating a landmark in the history of state-run T20 Franchise leagues in Indian Cricket. Endorphins Entertainment India office will be responsible for its digital mandate, social media, online reputation management, and digital promotion nationwide.
"We are extremely excited about the start of the Bengal ProT20 League and our collaboration with Endorphins Entertainment. Endorphins Entertainment's creative values align perfectly with our own, and we believe this partnership will be just as memorable as the Bengal ProT20 League itself. By incorporating Endorphins Entertainment's unique perspectives with our innovative ideas, we are confident in our ability to create a captivating online campaign that will make the Bengal ProT20 League the most talked-about sports event”, said Chetnya Nanda– founder Arivaa Sports.
“We are pleased to announce our association with ARIVAA SPORTS and thrilled by this win. This collaboration presents numerous prospects, and we are enthusiastic about utilising our social media expertise to unlock our full creative potential in ensuring the Bengal ProT20 League achieves remarkable success," stated Rajeev Kumar Gupta, CEO- founder of Endorphins Entertainment.
Further commenting on this Ahmad Faraz – co-founder & COO of Endorphins Entertainment said, “We are extremely proud to be associated with the Bengal ProT20 league as their official Digital partner, this association for us also marks the start of our journey in sports marketing. We look forward to delivering our best.”
