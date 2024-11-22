Endorphins Entertainment shines at afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards with five wins

Endorphins Entertainment (EE) announces a remarkable achievement at the recent afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards, where the company took home five distinguished accolades. This milestone underscores Endorphins Entertainment's commitment to innovative storytelling and impactful brand campaigns, solidifying its position as a force to reckon with in the advertising industry.

The awards celebrated the team’s diverse creative expertise, recognising projects that combined strategic insights with cutting-edge martech and captivating storytelling. The following projects were honored:

1. Best Use of Martech – "Kuchh Bhi Menu of the Day" for Catch Masala, DS Group: Recognised for leveraging advanced marketing technology with the use of advance tech gamification to enhance consumer engagement and brand interaction. Endorphins Entertainment bagged the top honours – ‘Gold’ – in this category.

2. Best Innovation – "Scent-Sational Challenge" for Catch Masala, DS Group: This campaign, made use of customised fragrances of spices and made use of them in a gamified way. This innovation showcased Endorphins Entertainment’s talent for out-of-the-box thinking in brand storytelling, recognised by winning a ‘Silver’ in the category.

3. Best Use of Case Studies – SimTech Case Study: This award highlights Endorphins Entertainment’s ability to develop insightful, data-driven case studies that bring value to brand strategy and client collaboration. EE won the top honours again, bagging a ‘Gold’ in the category.

4. Best Website – PacMan Kiids: Honored for creating an engaging, user-friendly e-commerce website experience tailored to for a niche demographic, PacMan Kiids demonstrates the team’s commitment to delivering high-quality digital solutions. EE took home the ‘Silver’ in this category.

5. Beauty & Personal Care – Skincare Revolution, Brand Development for Ssara: Recognised in the beauty and personal care sector, this award highlights Endorphins Entertainment’s success in brand development and innovative marketing within a competitive industry. EE won a ‘Silver’ in this category.

“Winning these awards at afaqs! Brand Storyz is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Mr Rajeev Gupta, Founder and CEO, Endorphins Entertainment, continuing, “Each project we deliver is built on our passion for creativity, innovation, and meaningful storytelling. These accolades are a reflection of the dedication and hard work our team puts into every campaign, always aiming to create impactful, memorable experiences for our clients and their audiences. We are honored by this recognition and excited to keep raising the bar as we look forward to new opportunities.”

“Each award is a testament to our commitment in crafting stories that resonate deeply with audiences. We are grateful for the support of our clients and thrilled to be recognised at afaqs! Brand Storyz. With this, Endorphins Entertainment has entered its next phase of scaling new heights and focussing on rapid expansion. We are looking forward to pegging it higher and winning bigger, year on year,” said Mr Ahmad Faraz, Co-founder and COO, Endorphins Entertainment.

Endorphins Entertainment’s success at afaqs! Brand Storyz Awards reflects its ongoing dedication to pushing creative boundaries and delivering results that inspire and connect with audiences. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on innovation and excellence in every project.

