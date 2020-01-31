Engaging the audience like never before, CNBC-TV18 steals a march over the rest

CNBC-TV18, India’s business news platform conceptualizes and executes a host of marketing initiatives communicated via Brand partnership, Outdoor innovation and Social media campaigns. Laying impetus on constantly innovating and evolving themselves to resonate with today’s well-informed audiences, the channel has not only grabbed the audience’s attention by offering them content that is authentic and comes with industry perspective, but have once again cemented their position as one of the most-reliable names/leaders in the business and finance sector.
One of their ground-breaking activities see them in a brand partnership with the hospitality chain Socials café, where they have ingeniously positioned CNBC-TV18 as the headquarters for the Union Budget. This activity sees them place swatch tags on the food tables across metros, with contextual messaging co-relating the Budget to eating out. Some of the messages read as “Understand how Budget 2020 will impact your restaurant bills” and “How will Budget 2020 will impact your social plans”.
The brand has put its best foot forward in their outdoor advertising campaigns as their OOH hoardings exemplify the brand’s ethos of always having something creative to offer. The innovative campaign has billboards based on icons. The icons indicating various products and services turned green (cheaper) and red (costlier) – alternatively ahead of the Budget building curiosity on the potential implication on the pricing of these goods/services.
In an attempt to connect with the millennial audience, the social media campaign was simple and direct to the point. With a creative message that defines how this Budget is expected to impact the consumer, the brand enlightens its viewers on its gravitas. The set of interesting creatives depicts that Union Budget commands your discretionary spends and lifestyle choices. One such creative simplifies the concept by comparing an international holiday to a local one.
Commenting on the initiatives, Basant Dhawan, CEO English Business News Cluster, Network18 said, “In a bid to stay relevant to ever-evolving consumers, we have come up with these unique initiatives. Keeping consumers at the center of the Union Budget, we intend to help them understand the implications of the Union Budget in their daily lives. These initiatives will help re-emphasize CNBC-TV18 as India’s Budget Headquarters.”
(We got this information in a press release.)