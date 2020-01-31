Engaging the audience like never before, CNBC-TV18 steals a march over the rest

One of their ground-breaking activities see them in a brand partnership with the hospitality chain Socials café, where they have ingeniously positioned CNBC-TV18 as the headquarters for the Union Budget. This activity sees them place swatch tags on the food tables across metros, with contextual messaging co-relating the Budget to eating out. Some of the messages read as “Understand how Budget 2020 will impact your restaurant bills” and “How will Budget 2020 will impact your social plans”.