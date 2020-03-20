Enjoy extra dose of weekend entertainment only on Zee Biskope

The recently launched 24X7 Bhojpuri movie channel Zee Biskope has been winning hearts since its launch. The channel opened as the No 1 Bhojpuri channel in India and sustained its leadership for 4 straight weeks (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; 2+; Wk 03-06’20). Zee Biskope is all set to gift its viewers an extended weekend offering with exciting and entertaining content line ups. It plans to bring the best of Bhojpuri movies to the TV screens on weekends as viewers enjoy their time at home.
The extra dose of Blockbuster movies starting this Friday will get viewers soaked in the myriad shades of entertainment. For the first time on TV, Paro Patna Wali will be screened on Friday, 20 March at 6:30 pm, while, Nirahua starrer Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaj will be housed on Saturday, 21 March at6:30 pm. Adding to the weekend saga, Zee Biskope will bring the World Television Premiere of Jungle Raj in the Jila Top band on Sunday, 22 March at 6:30 pm. So, get set to ride the roller coaster of entertainment when you are in the comfort of your house.
Speaking on the weekend offering, Samrat Ghosh – cluster head, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) said, “TV consumption in regional markets is increasing rapidly and the Bhojpuri content industry has grown many folds in recent years. It is hence significant for channels to live up to the expectation of the viewers. This market has huge potential and the extended weekend offering is a step forward to keep up the momentum in reaching out the best of Bhojpuri entertainment to our audience.”
Talking about the content line-up, Amarpreet Singh Saini – business head Zee Biskope & Big Ganga said, “Zee Biskope is all about rejoicing Bhojpuri entertainment. As a movie channel, we pledge to deliver authentic Bhojpuri content to our viewers. The extended weekend movie line-up is an initiative to enhance the same and ensure that our viewers get an array of entertaining content while they enjoy their time at home. The coming weeks will also witness many such plans that will aggressively deliver the brand’s core proposition – AanthonPahariyaLootaLahariya”.
Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies; Zee Biskope will offer a slew of robust content spread across highly popular genres amongst Bhojpuri audience, such as romance, drama, action and comedy. With a strong library of 300+ superhit movies, Zee Biskope boasts biggest blockbuster movies of last 5 years and the biggest hits of the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood – Nirahua, Pawan &Khesari. The exclusive World Television Premier movies every weekend will bring the best-of-the-best to the small screen.
The channel is available on DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable and DTH platforms.
(We got this information in a press release.)