en:lyft announced Creator fund worth 5 Million Dollars for the content creators in the creator summit - en:fluence 20

“The creator fund will be for five years in which the content creators will be benefited hugely. The fund will surely help them shape their growth. Apart from that we are announcing encomplish.io, India’s first affiliate program for influencers. You think you are an influencer? India’s first affiliate program for influencers is here and anyone and everyone can register and get campaigns even if they have 10 dedicated followers, this platform will help them grow” other announcements being, launch of a professional walk in camera studio including editing room and pre as well as post production work station for influencers by just scheduling the booking on enliv.io". Apart from the above announcements Mr. Kudva also informed about ‘en:lyft cares’ which will be a COVID-19 insurance for the creators.