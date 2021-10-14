Enrich launches all-Inclusive beauty destination in Mumbai

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Bali, CEO, Enrich, said, “We are thrilled to launch India’s first all-inclusive beauty destination, in a distinctive format, with the most sought-after brands and beauty services amalgamation. We are able to expand our growing beauty business with an immersive shopping and service experience including loyalty benefits to transform how our customers shop for all their beauty needs. With this launch we are also unlocking the potential of our physical and online store to create an endless aisle shopping experience for our loyal customers and deepen our bond with them and introduce Enrich to new customers.”