Enterr10 Network rolls out Dangal podcast

Enterr10 Network has officially brought the Dangal Podcast under its banner, marking a strategic step in strengthening its digital-first content offerings. With its flagship show “D' Talks with Masala Chai,” the podcast is designed to deliver candid, engaging, and authentic conversations featuring popular personalities from the entertainment world who will appear in individual episodes, sharing insights into their professional journeys and personal lives.

The podcast episodes featured celebrated television actors Nancy Roy and Madhusree Sharma, widely loved for their saas-bahu roles in Mann Sundar, along with special husband-and-wife episodes showcasing Bhakti Chauhan and Kapil Arya from Shrimati Shukla. The audience was surprised to see them in an all-new avatar, as the duo opened up about their acting journeys, real-life struggles, success stories, behind-the-scenes moments from the show, and the truth behind the on-screen saas-bahu dynamic. The episode also included rapid-fire segments, fun interactions, and heartfelt anecdotes that offered viewers an unfiltered glimpse into their lives

Hosted by Akshat Singhal, director – Enterr10 Network, the Dangal Podcast aims to connect audiences with their favourite stars through honest storytelling and meaningful conversations and connect the audience



Akshat Singhal, director – Enterr10 Network, said: “Dangal Podcast - D' Talks with Masala Chai marks an extension of our storytelling beyond television, creating a platform where artists can share their real journeys authentically and engagingly. The podcast reflects our vision to deliver relatable, fun, and meaningful content that genuinely connects with audiences. It also enables us to explore new formats of interaction, deepen viewer engagement, and build stronger emotional connections across platforms. This initiative represents another important step in strengthening our digital presence and evolving with changing audience consumption habits. He adds, "Post the debut episode, which received a great response, we are hopeful of achieving even greater success with the upcoming episodes as well"



Link: https://www.youtube.com/@DTalkswithMasalaChai





