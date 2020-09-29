Enterr10 Television increases its regional footprint with Dangal Kannada

Speaking on the new addition to the bouquet, Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network said, “We are very excited to announce our latest offering - Dangal Kannada. This launch cements our commitment to provide quality entertainment which resonates with our viewers. Dangal Kannada provides a strategic inroad to one of the largest regional markets in the country through which we would like to increase our market share and brand footprint.”