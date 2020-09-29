Enterr10 Television increases its regional footprint with Dangal Kannada

The channel Dangal Kannada will be available to its viewers from September 30, 2020 across DTH and local cable networks.
Strengthening its presence in India, Enterr10 Television Network forays into the south with its latest channel launch Dangal Kannada. Hard on the heels of its launch of Enterr10 Rangeela in the Bhojpuri market, Dangal Kannada underlines the network’s aggressive expansion into the growing regional broadcast entertainment space. Armed with dubbed versions of mega successful shows like Ramayan, Mere Sai, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, Tenali Rama etc. the channel is set to go on air from September 30th, 2020.
Speaking on the new addition to the bouquet, Mr. Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network said, “We are very excited to announce our latest offering - Dangal Kannada. This launch cements our commitment to provide quality entertainment which resonates with our viewers. Dangal Kannada provides a strategic inroad to one of the largest regional markets in the country through which we would like to increase our market share and brand footprint.”
Shirish Pattanshetty, MD and Co-Founder, Lotus Enterprise opined, “We have been very bullish on the regional markets from the very beginning and have focused on building successful and sustainable media brands across different regions. The success story of Fakt Marathi has encouraged us to expand our ambitions and I feel the time is ripe for us to enter the Southern Indian Market.”
The channel seeks to be the ultimate destination for Kannadiga entertainment. Popular Kannada film and Tv actress Hariprriya is the brand ambassador for the channel and will be an integral part of the aggressive marketing campaigns for Dangal Kannada.
Boasting of a curated library of popular dubbed shows ranging from Mythos, family dramas to crime and costume dramas, Dangal Kannada is all set to enthral the audience from September 30th, 2020.
(We got this information in a press release).