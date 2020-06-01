Entertaining India like never before, Dangal soars to new heights during lockdown

The channel dominates tv screens with over 60 minutes of time spent per viewer (TSV), highest in its category.
Leading Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal, a part of Enterr10 Television continues to soar high even amid the lockdown. With a healthy mix of shows across genres to entertain its viewers, Dangal attained 206 GRPs, crossing the 200 GRP mark in Week 20 thus setting a new benchmark for itself as well as for the industry.Ruling the heartland, the channel also commands the highest timespent of 61 minutes within its category.
Continuing to keep its viewers entertained, Dangal launched Anand Sagar’sRamayan, and Chandragupt Maurya during the lockdown. Moreover, shows like Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo and Mahima Shanidev Ki continue to rule charts while winning hearts. Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo currently stands as the only non-mythological drama show in the Top 5 programs of Hindi GEC as per data for Week 20.
On accomplishing this milestone, a company spokesperson said, “The COVID-19 outbreak has caused tremendous disruption while leaving a sense of uncertainty across the nation. At Dangal, we feel the onus rests upon us to ensure that our viewers stay entertained especially during such uncertain times. Crossing the 200 GRP mark is a new milestone for us during this lockdown and we are very excited about this. We are thankful and grateful for the support and love that we have been receiving from our viewers across India. This is not only a achievement for us as a channel but for our viewers as well. We look forward to achieving more such milestones and hope that we successfully overcome this pandemic. We urge our viewers to stay safe during this period and look forward to offering them fresh content when the situation stabilizes.”
(We got this information from a press release.)