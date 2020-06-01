Entertaining India like never before, Dangal soars to new heights during lockdown

On accomplishing this milestone, a company spokesperson said, “The COVID-19 outbreak has caused tremendous disruption while leaving a sense of uncertainty across the nation. At Dangal, we feel the onus rests upon us to ensure that our viewers stay entertained especially during such uncertain times. Crossing the 200 GRP mark is a new milestone for us during this lockdown and we are very excited about this. We are thankful and grateful for the support and love that we have been receiving from our viewers across India. This is not only a achievement for us as a channel but for our viewers as well. We look forward to achieving more such milestones and hope that we successfully overcome this pandemic. We urge our viewers to stay safe during this period and look forward to offering them fresh content when the situation stabilizes.”