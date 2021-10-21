Entertainment Beckons! Imagicaa Theme Park Reopens October 22

As part of the re-opening celebration Imagicaa is offering 30% off on Theme Park tickets.
Bringing excitement for the entire family, Imagicaa, India's largest themed entertainment park is set to reopen and welcome back guests w.e.f. from 22nd October 2021. After a 6 month long hiatus post second lockdown, sounds of glee and laughter will again echo loud and wide at Imagicaa that has always provided an escape from the daily chaos. Patrons can revel once again in the power-packed entertainment the park has ranging from uniquely designed thrilling rollercoasters and outdoor rides, indoor thematic attractions, and daily in-park activities. From free-falling rides to family fun, entertainment quotient will remain the same; just laced with guided safety measures.
Taking a unique measure towards social distancing, Imagicaa has introduced India’s first Virtual Queuing app by facilitating skip long physical queue-rides and managing customer ride journey in the digital space through a mobile app. This not only aids regulation and management of customer flow per ride but also reduce on-site time spent and increased guest satisfaction and enjoyment levels.
Commenting on the re-opening, Dhimant Bakshi, CEO – Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome everyone again in by providing them an adventurous, fun, and a complete safe entertainment experience where they continue creating memories with Imagicaa. This news is perfectly timed with the commencement of the festive season where everyone is looking for something to enjoy. Credit this reopening to the combined representative efforts of our apex body IAAPI, and support from the Government of Maharashtra. Prioritising safety and in lines with prescribed SOP; we have implemented all necessary safety measures at Imagicaa including the conscious decision of being operational on weekends(Friday to Sunday) and public holidays only. Introduction of ‘Virtual Queuing’ is an extended effort in this direction. Our endeavour is to deliver the best and safest guest experiences that will aid in reinvigorating the domestic tourism market.”
On reopening, Imagicaa will operate at 50% capacity and have alternate seating to ensure utmost safety to all patrons along with all ICMR and WHO guidelines. To celebrate this joyous reopening occasion, Imagicaa has introduced 30% off on Imagicaa Theme Park tickets as a re-opening offer. Guests who have pre-booked previous Imagicaa offers can visit the website to check for operational days and select their preferred date of visit to this perfect destination that is geared up for a thoroughly safe and joyous experience.
(We got this information in a press release).