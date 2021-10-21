Entertainment Beckons! Imagicaa Theme Park Reopens October 22

Commenting on the re-opening, Dhimant Bakshi, CEO – Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd, said, “We are delighted to welcome everyone again in by providing them an adventurous, fun, and a complete safe entertainment experience where they continue creating memories with Imagicaa. This news is perfectly timed with the commencement of the festive season where everyone is looking for something to enjoy. Credit this reopening to the combined representative efforts of our apex body IAAPI, and support from the Government of Maharashtra. Prioritising safety and in lines with prescribed SOP; we have implemented all necessary safety measures at Imagicaa including the conscious decision of being operational on weekends(Friday to Sunday) and public holidays only. Introduction of ‘Virtual Queuing’ is an extended effort in this direction. Our endeavour is to deliver the best and safest guest experiences that will aid in reinvigorating the domestic tourism market.”