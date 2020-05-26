Entertainment on the go! ShemarooMe partners with online travel booking platform - Rehlat

ShemarooMe’s content to reach out to over 1Mn+ subscribers of Rehlat.
ShemarooMe, the OTT platform from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment entered into a strategic partnership with Rehlat, one of the fastest-growing Online Travel Agency (OTA) in the Middle East. The association will allow Rehlat subscribers to access ShemarooMe’s content while travelling anywhere around the globe. The OTA recently launched a reward programme – Club Karam where users can redeem their points and use them to subscribe to ShemarooMe’s content.
ShemarooMe offers a vast content library of over 15,000+ hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content that includes Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Kids, Comedy and Regional content. Rehlat’s over 1Mn subscribers will benefit from this alliance, as the users can access the content as per their preferred language - Hindi, and English. This collaboration therefore allows ShemarooMe to connect with the niche user base globetrotters of the Middle East and offer them content on the go!
Commenting on the association, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, “With a strong presence in over 150 countries, ShemarooMe is aggressively strengthening its reach and offering content that will resonate with the users globally. The association with Rehlat gives us an edge by focusing on the user base sitting out of the Middle East, especially on-the-go consumers who are looking for interesting content. And through this collaboration, we are further reinforcing our promise to offer the best of Indian entertainment content.”
Avinash, Product Head, Rehlat, commented on the partnership, “Our platform has over 1 Mn subscribers, and the numbers are increasing daily. We believe in providing our users with seamless services and also rewarding them in the best way possible. With the strategic partnership, we are sure our esteemed users will take advantage of it and redeem their points to watch the premium content available on ShemarooMe. We continue to strive to deliver an experience that is not only meaningful but also keeps our audience connected.”
(We got this information from a press release.)