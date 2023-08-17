Entertainment Quotient collaborates with Phoenix Malls to create a digital campaign for "The Great Electronics Fest" Ft. Vaani Kapoor

"The Great Electronics Fest" has become an annual spectacle eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts across the nation. This festival is a haven for tech aficionados, offering them the chance to explore the latest gadgets from renowned brands at unbeatable prices. Partnering with esteemed brands such as Croma, Reliance Digital, iVenus, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, and more, Phoenix Malls brings together the best tech deals under one roof, creating an unmatched shopping experience.