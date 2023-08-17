Entertainment Quotient collaborates with Phoenix Malls to create a digital campaign for "The Great Electronics Fest" Ft. Vaani Kapoor

The campaign, starring the charismatic Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor, has garnered attention for its witty concept and reel-style execution.
Entertainment Quotient, a Production House & a Brand Solutions Agency based in Mumbai has crafted an engaging digital campaign for the their Client (Phoenix Malls) to promote the annual "The Great Electronics Fest." The campaign, starring the charismatic Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor, has garnered attention for its witty concept and reel-style execution.
The heart of the campaign lies in its clever utilization of wordplay, expertly weaving Vaani Kapoor's name into the narrative. The digital reel unfolds with Vaani Kapoor seen casually packing her bags engaging in a jovial conversation with an interviewer. The conversation takes an amusing turn as Vaani Kapoor playfully reveals her extensive list of gadgets - her "Vaani Ka-Poora" gadget collection, all acquired during Phoenix Malls' Great Electronics Fest.
The digital film further delves into a charming flashback, portraying Vaani Kapoor indulging in a day of shopping at the mall. As the reel unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of Vaani Kapoor's glamorous avatar as she explores her favorite gadgets. The clever juxtaposition of Vaani Kapoor's screen presence and the festival's offerings has struck a chord with audiences, resulting in widespread appreciation from both viewers and the client.
"The Great Electronics Fest" has become an annual spectacle eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts across the nation. This festival is a haven for tech aficionados, offering them the chance to explore the latest gadgets from renowned brands at unbeatable prices. Partnering with esteemed brands such as Croma, Reliance Digital, iVenus, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, and more, Phoenix Malls brings together the best tech deals under one roof, creating an unmatched shopping experience.
This collaboration between Entertainment Quotient and Phoenix Malls exemplifies the art of witty story-telling in the advertising realm. The campaign seamlessly combines entertainment and brand promotion, offering viewers an engaging narrative that resonates beyond traditional advertising.
EQ also executed the Still Campaign showcasing cheerful images of Vaani loving her shopping day at the Mall and grabbing the latest gadgets.
Cast: Vaani Kapoor Production House: Entertainment Quotient Director: Dinesh Sajnani
(We got this information in a press release).