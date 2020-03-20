Entries invited for 12th-13th KC Kulish International Award

The award was instituted in the year 2007. The first KC Kulish International Award was given jointly toAfshan Subohi, Assistant Editor of Dawn newspaper of Pakistan and Nilesh Mishra, Senior Roving Editorof Hindustan Times. Second prize was given to senior journalist Harinder Baweja of Hindustan Times,third prize was given to Anas Armeyaw Anas of Ghana's daily The New Crusading Guide newspaper, andfourth prize was jointly awarded to J. Gopikrishnan of The Pioneer and Ajitha Karthikeyan of Times ofIndia. The fifth award wasn't given to anyone, only five merit awards were given. The sixth award wasgiven to the team of Washington-based journalist Gerard Ryle of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists (ICIJ), and the seventh award was given to the team of Gerard Ryle of ICIJ andIndian Express journalist, Manu Pubby.