Entries invited for 12th-13th KC Kulish International Award

The Rajasthan Patrika Group has announced to invite entries for the KC Kulish InternationalAward for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in memory of the Founder of the group, late KarpoorChandra Kulish. Entries for the award will be accepted from March 20, on birth anniversary of the lateKC Kulish. Entries are invited for both the years 2018 (12th) and 2019 (13th) respectively. The last datefor the entries is May 15, 2020.
Any article or campaign published in any newspaper or national/international magazine across the worldbetween January 1-December 31, 2018 and January 1-December 31, 2019 are eligible for the award.Separate entries for both the years would be accepted.
This award was established to encourage and honour journalists from different newspapers whose wordsspeak louder than action. The annual international award carries prize money of US$11,000 and acertificate, making it the biggest price money to date. Merit awards will be given for 10 other best entries.The information related to the award and entry is available on the website: http://kckawards.patrika.com/.Award will be decided by an independent panel of jury from various fields, including journalism.
The award was instituted in the year 2007. The first KC Kulish International Award was given jointly toAfshan Subohi, Assistant Editor of Dawn newspaper of Pakistan and Nilesh Mishra, Senior Roving Editorof Hindustan Times. Second prize was given to senior journalist Harinder Baweja of Hindustan Times,third prize was given to Anas Armeyaw Anas of Ghana's daily The New Crusading Guide newspaper, andfourth prize was jointly awarded to J. Gopikrishnan of The Pioneer and Ajitha Karthikeyan of Times ofIndia. The fifth award wasn't given to anyone, only five merit awards were given. The sixth award wasgiven to the team of Washington-based journalist Gerard Ryle of the International Consortium ofInvestigative Journalists (ICIJ), and the seventh award was given to the team of Gerard Ryle of ICIJ andIndian Express journalist, Manu Pubby.
Similarly, the eighth prize was won by Wanjohi Kabukuru of New African Magazine, the ninth prize wasbagged by Rakesh Sharma and his team from Amar Ujala, tenth prize bagged by Anas Armeyaw Anas ofNew Crusading Guide newspaper of Ghana and 11th KC Kulish Award was given to Ian Yee and histeam of The Star Media of Kualalumpur.
(We got this information in a press release.)