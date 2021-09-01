Entries Invited for 14th Pepper Awards

“We plan to do 2 rounds of online judging of the entries and if the situation is favourable, we expect to do the final round of judging as well as the awards ceremony offline”, said P.K. Natesh, Chairman, Pepper Awards 2021. He further said that efforts are being made to ensure participation of well-known personalities from the advertising world in the Pepper Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in November/December 2021 (subject to Covid protocol). There would be strategic sessions for ad professionals and PG students from media and management schools as part of the award distribution ceremony.