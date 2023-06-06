EO Gurgaon announces new leadership

The event started with the preceding president – Nimish Arora’s address to the members that reflected on the previous term’s theme – “360 degrees”. The previous year’s theme focused on holistic development through business growth, family & relationships, personal growth, and passion & interests. Through a reminiscing video, Mr. Arora outlined the events and activities which took place throughout the year, like family forums, Parent-Child Retreat, EO Rise, GSEA, Chapter Level Forum Workshop, and seminars with spiritual guru Danda Pani, author Jack Daly, Clinical Professor Kavil Ramachandra, and other influential personalities. He also reflected on various reports such as receipts, expenses, and individual learnings.