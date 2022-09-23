EORTV becomes official streaming partner for Gandhinagar Queer Pride Parade 2022

EORTV aims to build awareness in the society by creating content on the LGBTQ community and supporting the community gatherings and festivals. Deepak Pandey, Director, EORTV said, "Participating and coming on board as a web streaming partner for the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Parade 2022 is a way of helping people participate fully and celebrate their sexuality by just being themselves. AT EORTV, our focus has always been to create content for our audiences by focused storytelling of the LGBTQ community, this collaboration is an extension of our core commitment towards the community. We aim to be their voice and build an environment so that the people from this community can live peacefully and respectfully in our society."