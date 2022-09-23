EORTV becomes official streaming partner for Gandhinagar Queer Pride Parade 2022

The Queer Pride March aims to celebrate the Bisexuality Awareness Day and provide a safe & inclusive space for sexual minorities.
Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation is organizing a Pride Parade in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on the 25th September 2022 to observe “Celebrate Bisexuality Day”. EORTV - the Premier Video on Demand, OTT media service platform with a differentiated philosophy to focus on the LGBTQ audiences and other communities have come on board as the official web streaming partners for the Pride Parade.
The Queer Pride March aims to celebrate the Bisexuality Awareness Day and provide a safe & inclusive space for sexual minorities while working towards their upliftment and to build a community of leaders to participate in meaningful work on their rights & responsibilities on a continual basis.
EORTV aims to build awareness in the society by creating content on the LGBTQ community and supporting the community gatherings and festivals. Deepak Pandey, Director, EORTV said, "Participating and coming on board as a web streaming partner for the Gandhinagar Queer Pride Parade 2022 is a way of helping people participate fully and celebrate their sexuality by just being themselves. AT EORTV, our focus has always been to create content for our audiences by focused storytelling of the LGBTQ community, this collaboration is an extension of our core commitment towards the community. We aim to be their voice and build an environment so that the people from this community can live peacefully and respectfully in our society."
The Queer Pride March will stream on EORTV. The platform has set up a robust production unit at Gandhinagar to capture the parade. The parade will be showcased in a documentary style with intercuts of interviews of participants from the parade narrating their personal struggles with perspectives of the organisers also woven in.
“We are happy to be a part of this important event which is such a big opportunity for us to show up together and stand united for the issues that are important to the community,” added Deepak Pandey