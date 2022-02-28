EPIC brings common man’s ‘jugaad’ to the small screen

The show will premiere on 28th Feb at 9:00 pm on EPIC and EPIC ON.
The rising fuel prices and fuel conservation gave birth to E-Rickshaws, but that too had a glitch. An issue of charging batteries at regular intervals! Tired of discharging batteries, a 67-year-old rickshaw driver Kailash Tiwari from Chhattisgarh, installed solar panels on the roof of his 3-wheeler from a desi jugaad through the internet.
Like him, numerous others have found solutions for day-to-day obstacles.
EPIC, the flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is pleased to announce the launch of an original – Jugaad Mania.
The 4-part series, anchored by actor Chandan K Anand, will bring the stories of these unsung heroes, who believed in themselves and their ideas to create a solution in the most frugal way to benefit not only themselves but the entire community, to the forefront.
Talking about the show, Nisha Thakkar, AVP – content & strategy, EPIC said, “We, Indians, are jugaadus by nature. For us, jugaad is not about a "quick fix" but a mind set. A mind set of innovators who find solutions when there seems to be none. We wanted to accentuate stories of such inspiring people via our show."
It is no surprise that time after time, viewers have enjoyed and gotten inspired by stories of creativity, individual achievements, and social change that cut across geography, gender, class, and creed.
The channel along with the production house, The Filmsters, shortlisted the stories from hundreds after a long research process.
The show will premiere on 28th Feb at 9:00 pm on EPIC and EPIC ON.
(We got this information in a press release).