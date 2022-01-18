EPIC linear TV feed now available on DistroTV

“We launched DistroTV Desi last year for this very reason,” said Rajesh Nair, Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition at DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “So that southeast Asian audiences, who far too often get overlooked by mainstream media platforms, can tune into their favorite channels and enjoy free-to-stream content without the hassle or barriers. We are excited to distribute EPIC’s incredible content library to our global viewers and provide communities near and far with the types of content they crave.”