EPIC linear TV feed now available on DistroTV

The infotainment channel’s content will be available on the platform to viewers in the UK and Europe.
EPIC, the flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has strategically allied with numerous partners over the years to further its global presence. The latest partner to onboard is DistroTV, a streaming television platform and a division of the California-based media technology company DistroScale.
As per the partnership, the 24x7 infotainment channel, which caters to different genres like food, travel, history among others in the non-fiction category that aspires to imbibe the diversity of India, is available to the international audience of the UK and Europe. Viewers will have access to popular titles like Regiment Diaries, Ekaant, Umeed India, Tyhohaar Ki Thaali, and many others.
On 16th December 2021, EPIC had announced a brand revamp with a new tagline – Soche Se Aage – and a slew of new programs with a launch of Lakshya 1971: Vayu Sena Ke Veer Yoddha and the third season of its legacy show Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan. The coming month will see many more launches from the channel.
Commenting on the partnership, Adita Jain, senior AVP – Acquisition & Distribution, IN10 Media Network said, “EPIC’s commitment towards providing diverse and premium content to its viewers continues to grow. Today's audiences want content at the ease of a click and by partnering with DistroTV, we will be able to distribute our massive content library to different geographies. We are glad to have DistroTV as our partner in our growth journey.”
“It is our constant mission to thoughtfully continue to expand our content library so that we may provide our growing and diverse global audience of viewers with free-to-stream shows and titles that reflect their unique interest and passions,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “We are thrilled to partner with EPIC and work together to embrace our like-minded missions.”
“We launched DistroTV Desi last year for this very reason,” said Rajesh Nair, Vice President of Business Development & Content Acquisition at DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “So that southeast Asian audiences, who far too often get overlooked by mainstream media platforms, can tune into their favorite channels and enjoy free-to-stream content without the hassle or barriers. We are excited to distribute EPIC’s incredible content library to our global viewers and provide communities near and far with the types of content they crave.”
