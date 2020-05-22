Equinox Films creates a powerful Airtel’s Commercial while adhering to lockdown norms

Film Production House comes out with it's first remotely shot commercial “Recharge Revolution”, for India's Communication service provider – Airtel.
Equinox films a company owned by Ram Madhvani, continue to follow their passion for film making and interacting with their audience through creative content even during these trying times. Equinox films, the ace advertising production house has always provided their clients with path-breaking commercials in the ever-evolving world of advertising.
Recently, Equinox films directed and produced the new commercial “Recharge Revolution” scripted by Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu, for India's leading Information and Communication service provider – Airtel. During the nationwide lockdown, communication remains a key requirement and should be seamless. Stranded due to the novel pandemic, the only hope for everyone is to stay connected to their loved ones and to be well-informed about the situation. Understanding the need of the hour and guiding the users, Equinox films have ensured that Airtel’s messages reach one and all, through the ad
commercial.
In these challenging times, the commercial has been shot through 4 cities, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Noida while adhering to the norms and guidelines of the lockdown. The actors and team headed by Annum Waris, Producer, Equinox Films involved have taken the right precautions against COVID-19 during the shoot.
Talking about the same, Nitin Parmar, Director, Equinox Films said, “These are tough times for filmmakers but as the famous saying goes, the show must go on. You have to keep challenging yourself and look for new ways to stay relevant. If you’re in the business of film-making, you have to embrace technology and make the most out of it. The Airtel commercial brought an opportunity for us to experiment and reinvent as ad filmmakers. We are extremely thankful to the actors, their families, and home support for their cooperation in filming this commercial amidst the lockdown.”
