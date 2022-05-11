Eros Investments and Dubai WTC Authority enter a strategic partnership to develop the Web 3 ecosystem

“Innovation is entrenched in the DNA of Eros Investments in much the same way as it is in Dubai, and we are humbled by the opportunity offered to us by H.E. Helal to participate in this incubation ecosystem that the VARA has established to accelerate the global blockchain and web3 revolution from the very heart of Dubai. Eros is in advanced stages of readiness to launch a revolutionary multi-verse experience that bridges the physical and virtual world in a uniquely relatable way, for all ages and cultures. I am excited by the prospect of creating an open stage for the world to witness ‘first-hand’ the same multi-cultural dynamism of the Metaverse through the lens of the city of Dubai in the real world. Last week’s opening of the VARA MetaHQ has already seen growing interest from our industry partners to participate in this environment with us, so we collectively build the future of our industry together with Dubai,” said Kishore Lulla, chairman, Eros Investments.