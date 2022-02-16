Eros Now and Airtel Xstream Premium announce partnership for Video Subscribers

The symbiotic partnership allows Eros Now to expand its reach further by tapping into Airtel's 300+ million customer base across India. Airtel users will get access to Eros Now's rich content of over 12,000 movies, Originals, music, short-form content and more across languages and genres with a simplified search, customized recommendations and single access login on the Airtel Xstream Premium app on mobile and large screens (TV, tablet and PC). The partnership is in line with Eros Now's strategy to focus on direct-to-consumer relationships while strengthening and expanding key distribution partnerships. As part of the partnership, Eros Now will also be available across new bundled offerings to customers on Airtel Xstream Android set-top-boxes and Airtel Xstream Fiber.