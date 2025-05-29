Eshtory launches #NotSorryForBeingOriginal campaign

Audio OTT platform Eshtory has launched its flagship brand campaign, #NotSorryForBeingOriginal, to highlight its focus on original, fiction-only content. The platform, launched in March 2025 by OrangeGlobal Stories, offers audio-native stories across genres including thrillers, romance, slice-of-life, and fantasy.

Eshtory positions itself as a platform that does not feature remakes or dubbed content, targeting India's mobile-first audience with content built from scratch.

Eshtory focuses on offering original audio stories that differ from common industry formats. The platform aims to avoid clichés and stick to fresh, creative content.

"With Eshtory, we set out to create more than a platform- we're building a movement that puts creativity first," said Inu Majumdar, chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories and CEO of Radio Orange. "In an era dominated by shortcuts and remakes, originality is a brave choice. #NotSorryForBeingOriginal is our call to every storyteller who wants to break free from convention and every listener who seeks something real, powerful, and unforgettable."

"At Eshtory, we're not remixing what already exists- we’re building fresh worlds for the ear," said Harrish M. Bhatia, co-founder of OrangeGlobal Stories. "#NotSorryForBeingOriginal isn't just a campaign, it's the foundation of everything we create and the early response has been incredible."

"We believe originality deserves a spotlight - and a stage," added Viplove Gupte, co-founder. "In a world increasingly dominated by recycled narratives, we take pride in offering something truly unique - stories that break the mould and resonate with authenticity."

"With Eshtory, we saw an opportunity to reimagine audio storytelling from the ground up. The #NotSorryForBeingOriginal campaign reflects our belief that creators should be empowered to tell bold, fresh, and unfiltered stories - the kind that stay with listeners long after the story ends," said Nilesh Kadam, co-founder of OrangeGlobal Stories.

