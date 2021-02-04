ESPNcricinfo and realme embark on an exclusive association for the India-England series

Keeping realme’s latest product, fans, and most importantly, cricket at the heart of this association, ESPNcricinfo will institute an exclusive integration segment titled realme Power of 5, created and taken live on the Match Day show. As part of this segment, an interactive contest will be initiated between the host and guest experts – some of the best voices in international cricket, including Gautam Gambhir and Ian Bell among others – tying in elements of fun-filled cricket infotainment, sure to delight India’s cricket lovers. The guests and host will engage in a time-bound pop-quiz, counted down on the new realme X7 5G and X7 PRO 5G smartphones. ESPNcricinfo anchors will be among the first ones to use and xperience the future with the newly launched realme smartphones. The integration will be positioned into pre-match shows during T20Is and ODIs, as well as the lunch show for Test matches.