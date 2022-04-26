ESPNcricinfo dives into an opportunity of multiple brand associations to power through IPL 2022

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya supports this thought by adding, “ Through this distinctive partnership with ESPNcricinfo, we are reaching out to millions of Gen Z and millennial cricket fans who love performance centric and youthful content, similar to what iQOO offers to its consumers. Our collaborative programming goes beyond the usual and also presents the spontaneous, lighter side of cricket that Gen Z fans look forward to.”

Another enthralling step in this fan-led evolution is the bespoke, modern content series titled “Maruti Suzuki presents ASKcricinfo Top 5”. This data-driven weekly proposition is truly a step in the right direction, as it leverages ESPNcricinfo’s NLP-based unique search tool – ASKcricinfo – to churn out interesting user searches through the week, which are then discussed in a crisp, contemporary video conversation with experts. Similarly, the ESPNcricinfo CriciQOO Social Edition is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for fans to test their cricket quotient through a custom Chatbot-led activity panning out across the duration of the IPL.