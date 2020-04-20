ESPNcricinfo launches an innovative LIVE chat show - Open Mic

After a series of new show launches during the lock-down, ESPNcricinfo brings Open Mic, an innovative LIVE chat show with a cricket expert that also lets fans’ participate through questions and comments. Open Mic invites a guest cricketer or an expert to discuss relevant topics or issues that continue to perplex the cricketing world and the fans alike. The show then opens the forum for fans to participate through questions and comments. The fans can also send in their questions in advance. The first episode of Open Mic features Deep Dasgupta, former Indian wicket-keeper and now a commentator,
Nothing in Indian cricket has polarized opinions much more than Rishabh Pant. Be it his performances, selection, or even lack of selection, it has always generated a lot of buzz amongst the cricket fans. Given, that the first guest is a former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta, the debut episode will discuss current wicket-keepers in the Indian national team, including Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha, Pant’s rise in the world of cricket, his performance and current form, and what the future holds for him.
Open Mic debuts on April 20, 2020 on ESPNcricinfo.com. ESPNcricinfo team will moderate the show and will try to accommodate as many questions as possible from the fans.
