ESPNcricinfo launches its latest campaign ‘SCORES SE LOT MORE’

With 'SCORES SE LOT MORE,' ESPNcricinfo aims to connect with the ardent fans of the game for whom cricket is more than just a sport, it is a way of life. For these true fans, cricket is in their DNA and part of their identity. It is much more than just the 22 yards or the grit of the players battling it out on the field; it's about getting a ring side view into the game. It can be as basic as the toss, or the pitch report, the team selection, wicket or the shot, turning point in a game, or an in-depth pre and post-analysis of the match.