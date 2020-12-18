ESPNcricinfo launches new app

As cricket emerges back in action, ESPNcricinfo, India’s leading go-to digital destination for all things cricket, unveiled its all-new robust digital cricket experience on mobile The new app reinforces ESPNcricinfo's core value proposition of delivering wholesome cricket news and information, along with compelling match coverage and surround content; all breaking the experience point beyond just scores updates for fans. Featuring a sharp redesign suited to enhance the user experience, the app is supported by an all new intuitive content feed, richer interface, compelling visuals, and unparalleled storytelling, serving as an all-in-one digital access point for all things cricket. In addition to the latest and most comprehensive updates around the India-Australia test series, the app will be offering the widest range of coverage across the world including IPL, PSL, BPL, BBL, CPL, ICC Cricket World Cup, County Championship, Ranji Trophy and Sheffield Shield to name a few!.