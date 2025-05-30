ESPNcricinfo names winner of inaugural CricCaster powered by Nexa

The wait is over. After a rigorous process -- creative assignments, on-ground challenges, and studio trials spanning several weeks, ESPNcricinfo, in partnership with Nexa, is pleased to announce the winner of the inaugural ‘ESPNcricinfo CricCaster—an initiative designed as a showcase for cricket fans aspiring to be storytellers on camera.

Launched during the Champions Trophy 2025, the campaign invited fans across India to submit one-minute videos showcasing their connection with the game. The response was overwhelming, with over 700 entries pouring in across social platforms.

From these submissions, 30 individuals were shortlisted based on originality, understanding of the sport, and on-camera presence. They undertook a series of three assignments crafted to assess their cricket savvy, analytical depth, and ability to present cricket for a wider audience.

An expert panel featuring cricket presenters Mayanti Langer, Jatin Sapru, and Raunak Kapoor evaluated the participants and identified four finalists:

Palak Sharma (Delhi)

Ashwin Menon (Mumbai)

Dhruv Shukla (Mumbai)

Nakul Sharma (Faridabad)

These finalists went through an advanced round of five diverse challenges, which included storytelling, fan interactions, and a segment with a cricket celebrity. Their journeys culminated at the ESPNcricinfo studio, where they participated in a real-time studio environment alongside a former cricketer.

As powered by sponsor, Nexa became an integral part of this journey — with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx serving as the travel companion for the finalists during key phases of the competition. The vehicle featured prominently in their travel-led content, bringing a sense of style, comfort, and mobility to the storytelling experience.

All four journeys were amplified across ESPNcricinfo’s digital ecosystem — from appearances on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut, the brand’s flagship live show, to dedicated features on social media platforms — allowing fans to follow their progression and show support.

After a rigorous selection process, Nakul Sharma was chosen as the winner and he will make his first appearance on ESPNcricinfo’s Live Show on 3rd June, during the final stages of IPL 2025.

Nakul Sharma, 21, is a stage host, percussionist, and communication graduate from Faridabad. With a background in theatre, radio, and live events.

Mayanti Langer said:

“Studio environments can be intimidating and often unpredictable. It was commendable to witness each finalist handle the pressure. Nakul stood out as a natural, with clarity of thought, a good grasp of the game and remaining true to himself.”

Jatin Sapru shared:

“It was inspiring to witness the finalists grow through each stage, bringing back fond memories of the start of my own journey. Nakul’s sincerity and raw authenticity along with his confident delivery made a lasting impression.”

Raunak Kapoor added:

“All four finalists brought a freshness and personality to the table. Nakul, in particular, had us engaged throughout by simply being true to himself. He was endearing to watch as a viewer while remembering to showcase a passionate understanding of the game.”

Sambit Bal, editor-in-chief, ESPNcricinfo, noted:

“CricCaster was built on the idea of harnessing talent and passion within the fan community. More than finding a winner, it was about offering a platform, providing mentorship, and welcoming new faces world of cricket media. Nakul earned the top spot, , but Palak, Ashwin, and Dhruv were all winners in their own very unique ways.

With CricCaster powered by Nexa, ESPNcricinfo continues its focus on deeper audience engagement — not just as spectators, but as active participants shaping the future of cricket content.

(We got this information in a press release.)