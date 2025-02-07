Esquire India appoints Rahul Gangwani as Editor

RPSG Lifestyle Media announced the appointment of Rahul Gangwani as editor, Esquire India. With over a decade of experience in the media and lifestyle industry, Gangwani brings expertise and a fresh perspective to lead the Indian debut of the iconic men's publication.

Gangwani has held editorial positions across lifestyle and entertainment brands, including serving as editor-in-chief of Lifestyle Asia India and digital editor at Filmfare. His tenure at Lifestyle Asia India was marked by initiatives that blended digital content with experiential properties.

Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, expressed her excitement over Rahul’s onboarding: “We are delighted to have Rahul join us as the editor of Esquire India. His deep understanding of the lifestyle segment and his innovative storytelling approach align perfectly with our vision for Esquire. As we bring this global brand to India, we aim to create a platform that celebrates the modern Indian man in all his facets – style, culture, and individuality. Rahul’s leadership will undoubtedly set the tone for a groundbreaking entry into the Indian market.”

Rahul Gangwani shared his enthusiasm for the new role: “I am honoured to lead Esquire India at such a pivotal moment. Esquire is synonymous with redefining men’s lifestyle globally, and I am excited to bring its legacy to India. Our goal is to craft a narrative that speaks to the aspirations of the modern Indian man, celebrating his multifaceted identity. With the support of the talented team at RPSG Lifestyle Media, I look forward to building a platform that inspires, informs, and entertains.”