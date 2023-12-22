ESS Global partners with SRK's film ‘Dunki’

The partnership aims to highlight the diverse experiences of people undertaking immigration.
ESS Global, a consultancy firm that provides recruitment services for students who wish to study abroad, has announced its exclusive partnership with Dunki, starring the legendary Shahrukh Khan.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both ESS Global and the film industry, as it brings together the expertise of ESS Global as legal and leading immigration experts and the captivating storytelling of Shahrukh Khan on the big screen.
Dunki is an enthralling film that explores the journey of a young immigrant and the challenges they face while pursuing their dreams. Through this partnership, ESS Global aims to shed light on the importance of immigration and the diverse experiences of individuals who embark on this life-changing journey. The film got released on December 21, 2023.
According to a spokesperson from ESS Global, “We are extremely proud to partner with Shahrukh Khan's 'Dunki'. This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to supporting legal immigrants but also highlights the power of storytelling in inspiring and creating awareness about the struggles faced by immigrants. We believe that ‘Dunki’ will not only entertain but also foster empathy and understanding among the audience, encouraging a more inclusive society.”