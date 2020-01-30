ESSCO by Jaquar Group’s new TVC strikes a cross-generational chord

ESSCO pioneered the concept of branded bath fittings in India, since its inception in 1960. From being the sought after, only ‘stylish’, ‘branded’ option available in the market in contrast to the plastic variants available in the unorganised sector – to becoming THE go to brand in the value segment for tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in the country – ESSCO as a brand has demonstrated the value of true quality and trusted service for generations. The brand has introduced two new
TVCs that underline ESSCO’s cross-generational appeal.
India is still a market where building or owning one’s own house is a marker of success. One’s own home is still seen as an asset to build, and a legacy to leave behind. ESSCO by the Jaquar Group has been a partner that helps customers realise this ambition to a better life. The commercials capture the worldviews of three generations – a grandfather, his son and grandson – and how each perceive the concept of legacy. Be it the segment where the grandfather is seen mending a bicycle that belonged to his now grown son for his grandson, or the segment where all three of them are seen shaving (the grandfather and son) albeit trying to shave (the grandchild) together – the TVC evoke a sense of nostalgia.
Speaking on the TVC, Sandeep Shukla, head marketing & communication – Global Operations, Jaquar Group said, “We wanted our TVC to reflect the values behind the brand as much as the feeling consumers in our target markets would connect with on a personal emotional level. This being the 60th anniversary for brand ESSCO – our new communications reflect the unfailing trust our consumers have placed in us over these years. Customers are the core of our business and we strive every day to help them along in their aspirations towards affordable housing.”
