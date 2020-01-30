ESSCO by Jaquar Group’s new TVC strikes a cross-generational chord

India is still a market where building or owning one’s own house is a marker of success. One’s own home is still seen as an asset to build, and a legacy to leave behind. ESSCO by the Jaquar Group has been a partner that helps customers realise this ambition to a better life. The commercials capture the worldviews of three generations – a grandfather, his son and grandson – and how each perceive the concept of legacy. Be it the segment where the grandfather is seen mending a bicycle that belonged to his now grown son for his grandson, or the segment where all three of them are seen shaving (the grandfather and son) albeit trying to shave (the grandchild) together – the TVC evoke a sense of nostalgia.