Estée Lauder to buy the Tom Ford brand in a $2.8 billion deal

Tom Ford is to stay on as creative chief till the end of 2023.
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) said it will pay $2.8 billion to buy the Tom Ford Brand.
Under the agreement, Tom Ford, Founder and CEO of Tom Ford International, will continue to serve as the brand’s creative visionary after closing and through the end of calendar 2023. Domenico De Sole, Chairman of Tom Ford International, will stay on as a consultant until that same time.
Parent to brands like Bobbi Brown, M.A.C., and Jo Malone London, the Estée Lauder Companies, in the press release, said the deal will extend and expand the Tom Ford brand’s longstanding relationship with Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. to include a long-term license for all men’s and women’s fashion as well as accessories and underwear.
As part of this transaction, Zegna will acquire operations of the Tom Ford fashion business necessary to perform its obligations as a licensee. ELC and Zegna will align closely on the creative direction to continue building on the luxury positioning of the Tom Ford brand.
“We are incredibly proud of the success Tom Ford Beauty has achieved in luxury fragrance and makeup and its dedication to creating desirable, high-quality products for discerning consumers around the world,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.
“As an owned brand, this strategic acquisition will unlock new opportunities and fortify our growth plans for Tom Ford Beauty. It will also further help to propel our momentum in the promising category of luxury beauty for the long-term while reaffirming our commitment to being the leading pure player in global prestige beauty,” he added.
“I could not be happier with this acquisition as The Estée Lauder Companies is the ideal home for the brand. They have been an extraordinary partner from the first day of my creation of the company and I am thrilled to see them become the luxury stewards in this next chapter of the Tom Ford brand,” said Tom Ford in a statement.
He further said, “Ermenegildo Zegna and Marcolin have been spectacular long-standing partners as well and I am happy to see the preservation of the great relationship that we have built over the past 16 years. With their full commitment, I trust they will continue the brand’s future as a luxury company that strives to produce only the highest quality fashion and eyewear.”