ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh announce special programming to celebrate 78th Independence Day

Businesses Of Naya Bharat: This dynamic 30-minute show airing on August 14, explores businesses driving India's economy. With insights from Vikas Khemani, Founder of Carnelian Asset Management, and Nooresh Merani, Founder, Analyse India, this show at 1:00 pm delves into India Inc.’s success and the stocks that are propelling the nation towards its $5 trillion economy goal.

INDIA @ 100- Financial Freedom Day: Take a step towards your financial independence journey with ET NOW. Join Kavita Thapliyal on August 14 for a 30-minute show that provides actionable financial strategies, model portfolios, and expert hacks. Featuring insights from Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak AMC; Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research; and Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., this show at 5:00 pm is your guide to achieving financial independence and becoming the change you envision.

India @ 100: A special debate, ‘India @ 100,’ on ET NOW with Anchor Vikram Oza will witness distinguished panellists including Gurcharan Das, Author and Commentator, Former CEO P&G India and Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist & Head of Research, Bandhan Bank will envision India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The discussions on August 14 at 9:00 pm will focus on the role of India Inc. in driving the nation to a $5 trillion economy, highlighting the strategies and milestones essential for this transformation.



Swadeshi Superstar, Kamaai Asardar: This special show on ET NOW Swadesh on August 14, will delve into the robust performance of PSU stocks and homegrown companies, the pillars of strength for the Indian economy. Hosted by Abhishek Satya Vratam, the show features experts including Gaurang Shah, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rohan Mehta, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Turtle Wealth; and Rajesh Agarwal, Head of Research, AUM Capital Market Pvt Ltd present three standout stocks showcasing the enduring potential of India's financial landscape.

India @ 100: On Independence Day at 12:00 pm, Sheryll D'Souza anchors a 30-minute special on ET NOW decoding the Prime Minister's speech at Red Fort, New Delhi. With insights from Sanjay Nayar, Founder & Chairman of Sorin Investments, and Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman, State Bank of India, the show outlines India’s path to Atmanirbhar and global leadership.