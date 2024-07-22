ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh announce Union Budget special programming

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will feature industry experts discussing the Union Budget.
As India gears up for Union Budget 2024, ET NOW, an English Business News channel, and ET NOW SWADESH, a Hindi Business News Channel, have announced exclusive Budget special programming under the themes ‘Leap to Lead’ and ‘Flight of Growth’ respectively. As the world's fifth-largest economy with a GDP set to reach $4 trillion, India is poised for a transformative leap towards becoming a global economic leader. Reflecting the nation's ambitions, both channels present a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of Union Budget 2024 to help viewers understand and navigate the financial landscape of India.
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH offer an engaging line-up of shows that help simplify the Union Budget providing expert advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation strategies, investment insights, and more. The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will feature industry experts discussing the social, political, and economic impacts of the Union Budget.
Budget programming on ET NOW includes:
THE BEST-IN-CLASS THINK TANK PANEL: Airing at 10 am, this special show will kick off with in-depth pre-budget analysis and extend through the budget announcement, featuring India's top economists and industry leaders sharing their expectations for the budget, providing valuable insights and strategic advice for the nation's economic planning. The panel will include Hemal Zobalia, Partner, Deloitte India; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India; Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF; D P Singh, Deputy MD, SBI MF; and Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO ReNew.
TOP MARKET VETERANS DECODE BUDGET: Watch the exclusive analysis of the Union Budget with the industry's top market veterans. This must-watch show has an esteemed team of guests, including Prashant Jain, CIO & Find Manager, 3P Investment Managers; Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal; Ravi Dharamshi, Founder, MD & CIO, ValueQuest Investment; Nilesh Shah, Envision Capital; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC; Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP; and Porinju Veliyath, MD, Equity Intelligence India Limited who will decode the implications of the budget.
THE INDIA INC VERDICT ON BUDGET 2024: Industry giants will share their expert analyses and reactions to the budget's provisions in this show. Don't miss this crucial analysis by Dr Anish Shah, President, FICCI, MD & CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited; Baba Kalyani, Managing Director, Bharat Forge; and Anant Goenka, Vice President, FICCI, Vice Chairman, RPG Group will help you navigate the economic landscape post-budget.
TOP POLICY MAKERS DECODE THE FINEPRINT: In this insightful show on ET NOW, viewers will gain exclusive access to the analysis of top policy makers, T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary, and V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor on the latest economic policies. The guests will dissect the budget and explore their broader implications for the economy.
Budget programming on ET NOW SWADESH includes:
MARKET + TRADING AKHADA: Dive into ET NOW SWADESH’s budget analysis from 7 am to 4 pm, with industry leaders and economic experts sharing their perspectives on the economic implications. The panel will feature market veterans including Dr. Vijay Kedia, Founder, Kedia Securities Private Limited; Porinju Veliyath, MD, Equity Intelligence India Limited; Trideep Bhattacharya, President & CIO, Edelweiss AMC; Punita Sinha, Pacific Paradigm Advisors; Manish Sonthalia, CIO, Emkay Investment Managers; Maneesh Dangi, Founder, Macro Mosaic Investing; Shailesh Haribhakti, Tax Expert; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC; Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers; Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC; Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman, Hiranandani Group; and Anand Rathi, Founder, Anand Rathi Group.
BUDGET DARBAR: Gain a deeper understanding of the fine prints of the budget with top economy experts. In this special show, airing at 4 pm, callers' queries on the budget will also be addressed. Hear the opinions and insights of DP Singh, Deputy MD of SBI MF; Swarup Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund; Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife; and Mihir Vora, CIO of TRUST Mutual Fund with budget-related questions answered live.
KISAN MAHAPANCHAYAT: The budget’s implications for farmers are monumental and this show airing at 5 pm will help farmers with better market access and profitability. Experts Vijay Sardana, Techno, Legal and Agri Expert; Siraj Hussain, Ex Agri Secy; G Chandra Shekhar, Commodity Expert; Gunvant Patil, Member, MSP Committee; BV Mehta, ED, SEA; Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman, Shree Renuka Sugars; and Pankaj Arora, President, AIJGF will point out the budget's emphasis on financial support and credit facilities for farmers, paving the way to transform the agricultural landscape of India.
CORPORATE MAHAPANCHAYAT: Airing at 6 pm, this show heralds a transformative era for corporate sector. Top industry leaders Kishor Lodha, Ugro; Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence & Space Technologies, and Amit Jaiswal, CFO, Royal Orchid will dissect the budget's impact on the corporate sector and what lies ahead.
MARKET MAHAPANCHAYAT: The upcoming budget is set to significantly influence the financial markets, driving investor confidence and market stability. Industry experts Gurmit Chaddha, Complete Circle Capital Private Ltd; Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO, Kotak MF; Amit Jeswani, Founder & CIO, Stallion Asset Management; and Mahesh Patil, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF will highlight investments in infrastructure and technology. Join us at 7 pm to gain crucial insights on how the budget will shape market dynamics and uncover new investment opportunities.
BULANDH BHARAT KA BUDGET: This show airing at 8 pm will delve into the budget's far-reaching impact on India's robust market and its path to becoming a global powerhouse. Political analysts and economists Vivek Singh, Mayur Parekh, Rakesh Shetty, Congress; Garima Kapoor, Analyst; and Vijay Sardana, Agri Economist will offer insights into the budget's strategic vision and its implications for national growth. Viewers can expect a comprehensive, engaging discussion that unpacks how the budget is set to drive India's market forward and shape its future.
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH ramp up the excitement for the Union Budget with an on-air contest, Budget Master on July 23, 2024. Participants can enter the contest by watching the channels and answering simple questions asked between 8 am to 4 pm to win exciting prizes.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.