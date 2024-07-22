ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh announce Union Budget special programming

As India gears up for Union Budget 2024, ET NOW, an English Business News channel, and ET NOW SWADESH, a Hindi Business News Channel, have announced exclusive Budget special programming under the themes ‘Leap to Lead’ and ‘Flight of Growth’ respectively. As the world's fifth-largest economy with a GDP set to reach $4 trillion, India is poised for a transformative leap towards becoming a global economic leader. Reflecting the nation's ambitions, both channels present a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of Union Budget 2024 to help viewers understand and navigate the financial landscape of India.