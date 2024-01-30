ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH unveil 'Budget 2024– Vikas Ki Guarantee'

The shows included under the theme will give expert insights, stock recommendations, and comprehensive coverage of the interim budget.
ET NOW, an English Business News channel and ET NOW SWADESH, a Hindi Business News Channel, have announced an exclusive Budget special programming under the theme, Budget 2024– Vikas Ki Guarantee.
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH will offer the viewers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of the interim budget. Led by Nikunj Dalmia, editor-in-chief, the two channels will present a line-up of engaging shows that will decode the Budget and its impact along with expert advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation ideas, investment insights and more.
Commencing with LIVE coverage of the Finance Minister's announcements on Budget Day, February 01, 2024, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH will track the economic and political impact of the Budget.
Budget programming on ET NOW will include financial understanding with experienced markets anchored by Nikunj Dalmia, understanding of the economic context through Swaminathan Aiyar's analysis, in-depth insights featuring top CEOs, fund managers, ex-bankers, and economy experts.
Viewers will receive stock recommendations from chartists including Kunal Bothra, Nooresh Merani, Sanjiv Bhasin, Sandip Sabharwal during the FM's speech. A team from Deloitte India will analyse the FM's speech to provide the fastest top takes and decode the budget fine print. A show featuring Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO, Anand Rathi and DP Singh, joint CEO, SBI MF, will decode the implications of all that will be announced on personal finances.
ET NOW SWADESH’s Budget Day programming will include a trading show featuring technical experts to provide recommendations on trading opportunities throughout the day, guiding viewers through the market fluctuations. Nikunj Dalmia will elaborate on the budget in simple language, providing insightful perspectives. Viewers will be presented with a comprehensive breakdown of the interim budget from renowned market voices.
Budget Par Sarkar show will provide the opinions of government ministers, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Anurag Thakur, as they discuss the budget's impact and Ye Bharat Ka Budget Hai show will analyse decisions that will have a significant impact, emphasising the 'Made in India' theme, manufacturing, infrastructure, and more.
A Post-budget analysis show will feature market veterans who will offer their insights and reactions to the interim budget. Budget Bioscope will unveil the budget in a filmy style, offering an entertaining and informative perspective on the economic roadmap.
