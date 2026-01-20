ET NOW announces ‘Davos Diaries’ for World Economic Forum 2026

ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh have announced a special programming series titled Davos Diaries around the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, scheduled in Davos from 19 to 23 January.

Anchored by Ayesha Faridi, the programme will offer daily coverage of discussions taking place at the global forum, focusing on issues such as geopolitics, economic shifts, technology, climate action and capital flows. The show will air every night at 9 pm, with a repeat telecast the following morning at 6.30 am.

The programming aims to present a daily wrap of developments and conversations from Davos, with reporting from the ground and analysis of how global policy and business decisions may affect India and other emerging economies.

India’s participation at Davos this year comes amid broader global conversations on economic recalibration, geopolitical fragmentation and rapid technological change. Davos Diaries will track India’s role in these discussions through interviews with global business leaders, policymakers, investors and subject experts.

The series will also examine how dialogue at the forum is shaping international engagement, with a focus on the substance of conversations rather than event-driven spectacle.



(afaqs! got this information in a release)