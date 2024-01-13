ET NOW celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship at the 11th season of Leaders of Tomorrow Awards

Delivering the opening remarks, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “For over a decade, Leaders of Tomorrow, India's largest entrepreneurship platform has enabled and empowered the spirit of enterprise. Besides contributing to GDP and employment, SMEs, MSMEs and startups fortify the Industrial base through their pivotal role in economic cycles and supply chains. As we mark our latest edition, "Innovate to Elevate," we proudly recognize 20 remarkable Entrepreneurs for their trailblazing products and ingenious strategies. These champions have not only shown resilience but an unwavering commitment to innovation. From pioneering revolutionary solutions to reshaping entire sectors, they are paving the way for sustainable economic growth on India’s path to being an Economic Superpower. We are thrilled to witness and cheer the rise of this new generation of entrepreneurs. I am confident that these Awards and our commitment to showcasing such entrepreneurial talent will continue to inspire countless individuals to script their own stories of entrepreneurial triumph.”