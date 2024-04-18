ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh announces ‘BSE Day’ celebration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The celebration is scheduled for April 19, 2024, from 9:15am to 3:30pm.
ET NOW, an English business news channel, and ET NOW Swadesh, the Hindi Business News Channel from Times Network is set to celebrate "BSE Day," on April 19, 2024, between 9:15am to 3:30pm.
Commemorating the BSE Day will be the ceremonial market opening led by Nikunj Dalmia, editor-in-chief of ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh, BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Keki Mistry (vice chairman & CEO, HDFC, independent director and strategic adviser) and Hemendra Kothari (investment banker, DSP Group) ringing the opening bell from the floors of the Bombay Stock Exchange, symbolising the dawn of a new era in financial excellence. The BSE Day celebrations will be a live broadcast on both ET Now and ET Now Swadesh.
‘BSE Day’ will feature a series of expert-led discussions and panels designed to delve into pressing trends. BSE’s MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, and a series distinguished experts will help in dissecting pivotal trends and forecast potential economic shifts to sculpt future investment decisions and economic visions. These discussions, amidst the bustling trading hours, by a steady stream of expert, will offer strategic insights on the prevailing market dynamics and nascent opportunities that will guide investment decisions. Industry luminaries and BSE's sector leaders will also share interesting anecdotes from their time at BSE.
Leading to the closing hours of the trading day, the channel will also host a LIVE exclusive interaction with Kamala Kantharaj (chief regulatory officer, BSE) share her insights and experiences of the market dynamics, followed by her ringing the closing bell at 3:30 PM. During peak trading hours, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh will host a lineup of industry leaders and BSE stalwarts who will share insights on market trends, emerging opportunities, and stories from their BSE journeys.
