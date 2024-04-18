ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh announces ‘BSE Day’ celebration

Commemorating the BSE Day will be the ceremonial market opening led by Nikunj Dalmia, editor-in-chief of ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh, BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Keki Mistry (vice chairman & CEO, HDFC, independent director and strategic adviser) and Hemendra Kothari (investment banker, DSP Group) ringing the opening bell from the floors of the Bombay Stock Exchange, symbolising the dawn of a new era in financial excellence. The BSE Day celebrations will be a live broadcast on both ET Now and ET Now Swadesh.