ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh present expert insights for Union Budget 2025

As India gears up for the Union Budget 2025, a pivotal moment in its economic journey, ET NOW, an English Business News channel, and ET NOW Swadesh, the Hindi Business News Channel, are set to deliver Budget coverage under the theme ‘Budget for Viksit Bharat’. With a focus on ‘Accelerating India, Boosting Indians,’ both channels will provide in-depth, 360-degree analysis, offering expert insights and market intelligence to help viewers navigate India’s dynamic financial landscape.

ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh promise an immersive viewing experience featuring state-of-the-art AR graphics and cutting-edge technology, making complex insights more accessible for viewers. Led by Nikunj Dalmia, editor-in-chief, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, the seasoned editorial teams will provide in-depth analyses with actionable takeaways to decode the Union Budget’s impact on businesses, markets, and individual finances.

Commencing with the live coverage of the Finance Minister's Budget speech on February 1, 2025, both channels will closely track the economic and political implications of the Union Budget. Through exclusive interviews with economists, policymakers, and market veterans, the channels will explore the opportunities, challenges, and key growth drivers shaping India’s economic future.

To make the viewing experience more immersive and engaging, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh will run contests on the channels from 8am to 4pm, where viewers can win vouchers for premium smartphones.

