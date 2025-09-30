ET NOW launches two shows: ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’

ET NOW, an English business news channel, announces the launch of South Central and The Interview with Ayesha Faridi. Adding to the programming content on ET NOW, "South Central" will highlight South India’s powerful cultural and economic influence while "The Interview with Ayesha Faridi" showcases meaningful candid conversations with India’s most powerful voices.

South Central will debut on Monday, 29 September 2025, airing weekdays from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM, and will be anchored by ETNOW's Jude Sujendran. Dedicated to the pulse of South India, the show will spotlight the region’s role as India’s economic engine and cultural powerhouse, explaining why it matters to India’s future. From business boardrooms to corridors of power and from cinema to cuisine, South Central will bring viewers a comprehensive picture of the five southern states. The editorial pillars of the show will span business & economy, politics & policy, cinema & culture, and food & lifestyle.

The Interview with Ayesha Faridi, Executive Editor, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, will premiere on Friday, 3 October 2025 at 3:30 PM. This flagship weekly program will feature 25-minute candid, in-depth conversations with marquee leaders from business, markets, policy, sports, and culture, delivering thought leadership and insider perspectives that resonate with India’s decision-makers and global audiences alike. Designed to go beyond the noise of daily headlines, the show will uncover untold stories, the rationale behind bold decisions, and insights into future strategies from India’s most influential voices.

Commenting on the launch, Times Network stated, “With ‘South Central’ and ‘The Interview with Ayesha Faridi’, ET NOW further strengthens its commitment to delivering high-impact programming that goes beyond fleeting headlines. Both the shows embody our vision of combining sharp analysis with engaging narratives, offering viewers unmatched perspectives on the people and forces shaping India’s economy, politics, and culture”

ET NOW, part of the Times Network, is an English business news channel. Guided by its ethos "Rise with India", the channel goes beyond markets and finance to deliver incisive coverage on the economy, policy, and development, reaching viewers across 16 countries. Through its marquee programs like "The Market", "First Trades" and the afternoon show "Closing Trades", ET NOW offers expert analysis of macro and micro trends, establishing itself as the trusted guide for market insights and informed decision-making.

(afaqs! received this news in a press release)