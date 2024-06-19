ET NOW Leadership Dialogues 2024 sets the vision for India@2030

Delivering the welcome address, N Subramanian, executive director & group CEO (Non Publishing), Times Group said, “As we celebrate a remarkable milestone of 15 years of ET NOW, we reflect on a journey marked by our unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and intelligence. Over the past decade and a half, ET NOW has been at the forefront of championing India's growth story, empowering millions with financial inclusion and informed decisions, helping them Rise with India. Under visionary leadership and through groundbreaking reforms, we are poised to lead India into an era of remarkable growth and opportunity. I am confident that, today's discussions with leading industry voices, policymakers, and economic experts at the ET NOW Leadership Dialogues will chart a clear path for India to become a $10 trillion economy by the end of this decade."